What leaders said as BLISS holds 16th valedictory service

Eighty-seven students of the Best Legacy International Secondary School (BLISS), Awe, Oyo State, recently graduated after completing their secondary school education.

The Director of I.C.T, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Professor S.O. Olabiyisi, was the guest lecture on the occasion. He was represented by Dr Mayowa Oyediran. In a lecture titled ‘Never Stop Learning’ he told the students that nothing is impossible when you tell yourself ‘I can do it every time.

Oyediran charged the students to be of good character because it comes before learning. “Character goes a long way when it comes to learning. Though we are faced with the good and the bad of the 21st century yet, be light wherever you go. Let morals speak for you anywhere as good ambassadors of BLISS as no school will associate with bad characters.”

He also charged them to make a difference as they are starting a new phase, not wasting time on frivolous things. He ture, telling the graduands that no course is neither hard nor inferior as long as they are passion driven and guided by their inner strength. ‘Be information technology oriented because you use the knowledge for virtually everything.

Oyediran, however, pleaded with parents not to force children/words to study courses that are not of their interest. ‘Ask for their strength, be observant of their passion and hear their opinion on matters,’ he said.

The special guest of honour and member, representing Afijio in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Seyi Adisa, charged the graduads to be passionate about education because it changes destiny and life. He said things which he claimed has aided his success in life’s journey thus far.

“It is important to believe in God because everything you become will be by the grace of God and He will take care of you. Believe in people, see the values in them and you will go far.’ Believe in yourself. No matter what people believe about you, what matters most is you believing in yourself and don’t despise your days of little beginning.”

Adisa commended the teaching staff for their hard work and passion as shown in the feat achieved by the school during sports competitions with some big schools in Lagos yet emerged as the winner.

Parents were also admonished to work continuously hand-in-hand with the school management to create an atmosphere for a better learning.

While delivering the proprietress’, Dr. Mrs O.Y. Giwa’s speech, the Director of Schools, Dr. A.B Giwa expressed gratitude to God who sustained and blessed the institution to witness 27 years of its establishment on October 8. He expressed appreciation for the support of parents to nurture their children which has stood the school out among others as well as the teachers who joined the owners in the assignment of life-moulding.

Speaking on the reason behind introducing the information technology training to the students, Giwa said “We are gradually engrossed in the 21st century and it pops beyond the skills of writing and reading. There are other demands of the 21st century which most schools have not provided such as collaboration, creative thinking, creativity, etc.

Therefore, as a school, we are set to correct the mismatch in the society by starting a programme where every student will have average of 100-122 hours contact with consultants on robotics, artificial intelligence and the like so that they will graduate from secondary school with a difference.

To the graduands, he said, ‘To a seed of greatness have been deposited in you. There will be divergent, conflicting forces that will tell you that education is a scam but you have an opportunity and freedom to decide what you want to do. Let every word of wisdom you have heard in secondary school keep you going in the path of righteousness.’

The principal of the school, Mr. A.G. Oyelekan, thanked God who he said has been the pillar behind their achievements throughout 2021/2022 academic session. As part of efforts to prepare the Students of Best Legacy International Secondary School, Awe, to compete with their counterparts in other parts of the world for the available resources in the global village to survive and thrive in the 21st century and also to be relevant in years to come, the school management has partnered with a foreign I.C.T institution with a brand in Nigeria to incorporate the progarmme into the school’s curricular which covers Project Based Training (Category A&B).





Oyelekan advised the students to be determined and purposeful because the world is full of ups and downs, capable of stopping a man who lacks tenacity of purpose and determination. ‘Remember all the training you have received here; they are sufficient to take you to the height you desire in life.

The 2022 graduating set presented a gift of a generator to the school.

