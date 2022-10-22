I denied my husband sex ‘cos he infected me with syphilis after sleeping with 37 other women —Wife

A JOBLESS teacher of Lusaka, Zambia, has lost his marriage of 11 years after his wife discovered that he had committed adultery with 37 different women.

According to Zambia Observer, Steven Phiri’s undoing came when his loyal and submissive wife, Sarafina Banda stumbled upon his hand-written register bearing names of all the 37 women he had slept with.

Sarafina then sued to divorce her 35-year-old adulterous husband with whom she has three children in the Lusaka Boma Local Court.

Sarafina said that the most painful thing was that rather than being remorseful, Steven told her that there were more women who had not made it to the list.

His wife, a resident of Matero township, testified that after being successfully treated for a sexually transmitted infection passed on to her by her husband, she now feared to have contracted HIV/AIDS.

“My husband does not respect me. One time he came home with dirt from having sex with another woman and at that time I was suffering from syphilis which I contracted from him. “After I recovered from that, I decided to go to the hospital to check my HIV status and when the results came out negative, I decided to stop having sex with him because I didn’t want him to infect me with HIV/AIDS,” Sarafina told the court.

“My husband says he is possessed with the spirit of prostitution and that the devil causes him to cheat,” she said.

Steven readily admitted to cheating on his wife, but pleaded that his wife didn’t divorce him, saying the problems they were facing as a couple could be resolved.

But at the insistence of Sarafina, the court dissolved their marriage noting that Steven’s behaviour was extremely unreasonable.

Senior local court justice, Contrudah Kamono, ordered Steven to compensate his ex-wife with K28,800 to be paid in monthly installments of K600 and child support of K1,500 every month and this money is excluding school fees and medical requirements.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE