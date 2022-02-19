What is mental health?

I want to know what people mean when they talk about ‘Mental Health’. Does this include depression and anxiety?

Ademola (by SMS)

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, depression, sadness, loneliness, and strong emotion that may develop. Mental health is an important part of overall health and well-being, and mental health issues are as much a medical problem as malaria and must be treated as such. Unfortunately, in Nigeria and some parts of Africa, there is still a great deal of stigma and ignorance around mental health. Fortunately, things are getting better with more and more Public Awareness Campaigns.