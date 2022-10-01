What is astimagtism?

My 10-year-old brother was recently diagnosed with Astigmatism. Kindly let me know what this means?

Bamidele (by SMS)

Astigmatism is an irregular curve in the lens or cornea of the eye. The condition causes the shape to change from a circular to an oval shape. Astigmatism causes a person to experience distorted, blurry vision. However, doctors and researchers do not know how it develops or how to prevent it. Astigmatism can occur: at birth, during childhood or young adulthood, due to an eye disease, due to an eye injury or due to ocular surgery. Without treatment, astigmatism can cause objects to appear blurry and misshapen. Along with this condition, a person may experience nearsightedness (myopia) or farsightedness (hyperopia) An eye doctor will recommend appropriate care to individuals according to their needs, including prescribing corrective lenses. In most severe cases, a healthcare professional may recommend surgery to correct astigmatism. Corrective contact lenses can help people with astigmatism to see more clearly, and many brands offer contact lenses for astigmatism.

