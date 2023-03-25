By Dr. Wale Okediran

I was recently diagnosed with High Blood Pressure and commenced medications. Kindly let me know what should be the normal Blood Pressure for a 50- year old woman.

Rachael (by SMS)

Blood Pressure is an important indicator of overall health, as it reflects the force of blood pushing against the walls of arteries as it flows through the body. The two numbers used to measure blood pressure are systolic pressure (the top number) and diastolic pressure (the bottom number). In a healthy individual, blood pressure is typically around 120/80 mmHg. The number 120 in the blood pressure reading refers to the systolic pressure, which is the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats and pumps blood. The number 80 refers to the diastolic pressure, which is the pressure in the arteries when the heart is at rest between beats. The units for blood pressure are millimeters of mercury (mmHg). The reason why 120/80 is considered a normal blood pressure reading is due to extensive research and clinical studies. Studies have shown that individuals with a systolic blood pressure greater than 120 mmHg and a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg have an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. Therefore, a blood pressure of 120/80 or lower is considered normal and healthy. It is important to note that what is considered a normal blood pressure can vary based on age, gender, and other factors such as medical history and lifestyle habits. For example, as people age, their arteries become stiffer and less elastic, which can lead to higher blood pressure readings. Therefore, what may be considered normal blood pressure for a younger individual may be considered high for an older person. In addition, there are certain medical conditions, such as diabetes and kidney disease, that can affect blood pressure levels. People with these conditions may have different target blood pressure readings to prevent complications. Maintaining a healthy blood pressure is essential for overall health and well-being. Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and stress management can help to lower blood pressure and prevent hypertension. It is also important to monitor blood pressure regularly and follow medical advice for managing any underlying health conditions.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE