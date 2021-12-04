What are things you can’t understand without experiencing them yourself?

Life can happen really fast and it is only a matter of time before people become the things they used to hate and criticize. Many times, this stems from the place of not understanding the experience that has led to the decisions of the people and things that we criticize. This week on WhatsApp Conversation, we look at a few of those phenomena that can only be properly understood in the place of experience.

Mercy Kabawa

Pregnancy

I’ve been around pregnant women and saw quite a few babies being born, and even taught a few breastfeeding classes.

I do know what a correct latch is, and things to avoid nipple blisters and mastitis. I understand biology but it’s a different ball game when the biology is happening inside your body. You think you have got this handled but then, it is handling you.

But I had no clue. I’m just repeating stuff other people told me. The living world is so complicated and messy that you can never really understand until you are on the spot.

Odunola Iwalewa

Impossibilities

When you think things are going to work out and be possible, especially on a platter of gold and then you find out that it is more difficult than you previously thought.

You really cannot understand it until it happens to you. It is a shock you have to deal with. It is unsavory but it is also part of the learning curve.

Medinat Modupe Oseni

Living alone with parents is a test of patience.

During my undergraduate studies, I stayed on campus and my elder sister who had completed her undergraduate studies at that time was living alone with our parents. I remember she complained to me of how stressful it was being alone with them, Well, I couldn’t really understand how much stress it was until I completed my undergraduate studies too.

It happened that I will be living alone with my parents since I had to come home after my studies and my sister already left the house in pursue of her life. Little did I realize I was about to begin an adventure as I barely had time to myself, I had to juggle doing the bulk of house chores, my administrative duties at work during my service year, and bearing all of their complaints.

I can’t say it’s totally frustrating but it can be a test of one’s patience and endurance.

Tosin Awoniyi

What I did not understand until I experienced It was “realizing a horrible mistake that I made years back and can never be reversed”. I made a horrible mistake years back and up till this moment I do ask myself that “What prompted me in making such a horrible and altering mistake?”

We all make mistakes, some small, some huge. So If one can’t change It, then there is no point obsessing over it. One should make sure never to make the same mistake again, but beyond that, one has to move on with one’s life.

Oluwafemi Afolabi

I said Life because I am thinking on a rather wider spectrum. Life itself is an “unknown uncertainty” and none of us has ever understood it and might never understand it until we experience some of life’s functions and we continue to understand as it unravels.

So life is what you don’t understand until you experience it.

Babatunde Adekanmbi

What I didn’t Understand until I experienced it is that: Charity truly begins at Home

I have experienced that there’s truly a significant impact on the extent to which we invest in our homes, many have this notion that doing charity publicly makes you a good person, it’s a fallacy to me. Investment in your family, your home is very important as the results emanating from this impact extend to society at large. A practical example I have to share is with a close friend of mine who I went out of my way in executing her boss’s project, I made enormous efforts to be as transparent as much I could with zero intention of getting paid considering the fact that they are like family to me, unfortunately, I was ridiculed and got demoralizing feedback. It gave me an understanding that your family will always accommodate come rain come sun. When we all have this understanding that charity truly begins at home, we will all experience a sane society.

Tomisin Salami

Pain— The pain associated with loss is the most profound. If you have never lost something or someone close to your heart, you cannot understand it.

Yes, you can see it in movies, your favorite character in a series or a movie dies and you feel a little bad. Now, bring that into real life.

It is the reason why a lot of movies employ these undertones, it catches people unaware and gets them in their feelings. The pain touches the brain differently. Until you walk in it yourself, you cannot know how much the shoe hurts.

