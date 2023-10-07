Taraba State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), on Saturday, said they have not been paid the 18 months outstanding arrears left by former Governor Darius Ishaku.

Comr. Nathan Solomon, the state chairman of the union disclosed this to newsmen while reacting to speculation making the round that Governor Agbu Kefas has paid teachers the 18 months outstanding arrears.

The NUT chairman explained that governor Kefas only reinstated the hitherto sacked teachers by former governor Darius Ishaku, and cleared all their withheld arrears.

“It is not true. We have not been paid the 18 months outstanding salaries left by former governor Darius Ishaku.

“For over 2 years now, we have also not received our union dues deducted from source by the state Primary Board.

“What Governor Kefas has done is, he has reinstated the teachers who were sacked by former Governor Ishaku. From the time when they were sacked, to when Governor Kefas assumed office as governor, it was 18 months, and he also paid them for the 18 months.

“We are still hoping that the governor will be human enough to also consider our situation and clear the teachers 18 months outstanding arrears left by his predecessor.

“I wish to also appeal to governor Kefas to prevail on the State Primary Board to remit the over 2 years union dues to our account to alleviate the teachers’ suffering,” he explained.

