The German ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, has disclosed that Nigeria’s trade volume with Germany hit 3 billion Euro in 2022.

Günther at a media parley in Abuja, also disclosed that about 90 German companies presently operate in Nigeria, creating 17,000 jobs directly and minimum 10-fold indirectly.

While speaking further, she said Germany’s main export to Nigeria are machines, 28 per cent; food products, 20 per cent and chemical products, 19 per cent; while Nigeria’s main exports to Germany are crude oil, 83 per cent, food products, 12 per cent and other raw materials, four per cent.

“Germany has invested over Euro600 million in development projects across all sectors, making it the second biggest donor.

“This is beside the Euro620 million pledged to Economic Community of West African States.

In terms of humanitarian assistance, she said Germany remains the second biggest with Euro50 million in 2022 on activities such as protection, food security, health and shelter that save lives every day.

She also disclosed that 2000 Nigerians passed the German language examinations at the Goethe Institute in 2022 while about 4,000 Nigerians students are in Germany.

She said through countless personal exchanges various relationships between the two countries have been established.

“A particular focus of our bilateral relationship is energy. Since 2008, Germany and Nigeria have 8 bilateral energy partnerships to improve energy efficiency, economic relations in the energy sector as well as the use of renewable energy.”

“To this effect, 3 German-Nigerian hydrogen offices were opened in Abuja by the German Foreign Ministry in 2021. The goal is to strengthen the economic environment for the production of an energy source of the future.” She added.





