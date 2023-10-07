The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun has installed Ibadan-born philanthropist, Chief Dotun Sanusi as the Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Sanusi was elevated alongside other chiefs from their former position to the new status at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan.

Sanusi, who is the owner of Ilaji Hotel and Sport Resort, Ibadan and Mogaji Ile Olugbade, Oja’ba, Ibadan has now been elevated from Mogaji to Jagun Olubadan.

Sanusi’s elevation in particular, followed the vaccum created by the demise of the Ekeefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lateef Oyelade.

Speaking shortly after his installation as the new Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Sanusi said his elevation may not be unconnected to his numerous contributions to the growth and development of Ibadanland.

He however, promised his continued commitment towards the upliftment of Ibadanland, saying more good things will come because all that he has been able to do was just a starting point.

Dignitaries at the event include the President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigiens (CCII), Barr. Niyi Ajewole, President, Association of Ibadan Mogaji’s, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, Elder brother to Oyo State governor, Barr. Chief Muyiwa Makinde who was one of the promoted Chief and Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, the Coordinator, Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiatives among others.

