The Sokoto state government has called on Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to always cross-check facts before commenting on sensitive national matters, saying it had no plan to depose the Sultan of Sokoto.

The state government in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to newsmen in the state on Tuesday, said the story on Sultan’s planned removal is false and just imagination of the writer.

Tribune Online reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima while speaking at the North West Peace & Security Summit in Katsina on Monday, warned the Sokoto state government against an alleged plot to depose the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar II.

The statement reads, “This is coming in the wake of a recent pronouncement made by the Vice President in Katsina regarding the false story circulating that the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration is planning to remove Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar.

“We sincerely expected the Vice President to have consulted the Governor before going public.

“The state government urges Vice President Shettima as No. 2 citizen to have full knowledge on issues of national concern before commenting on them.

“As an elder statesman and a father to all, he should have facts and figures before judging on issues raised by mischief makers and the mushroom social media handlers known for negative propaganda.

“The fact of the matter is that there was never any attempt to sack the Sultan nor have we sent him any threat regarding that.”

The statement further said that the Sultan enjoys all the powers he is entitled to, “we never denied him any of his freedom or rights.

“We therefore do not need to be told to guard, protect, and promote the Sultan, it is our sole responsibility.

“The government and People of Sokoto cherish and adore the sultanate council and would do everything possible to protect the dignity of the revered institution.”

“The Government, to this end, reassures all Nigerians that, it will continue to protect the sultanate council and its dignity at all times,” he added

