We’ve learnt from 2019 defeat, Bauchi APC’ll reclaim its lost seat in 2023 ― Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that come 2023 general elections, his party will reclaim gubernatorial seat in Bauchi State having learnt from its mistakes of losing it in 2019.

The APC Chairman was speaking during the flagging -off of campaign of the APC governorship candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium in Bauchi.

He said the APC had learnt its lesson after losing the governorship seat in the state in 2019, insisting that it will unseat the incumbent Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed through legitimate means in the forthcoming governorship election.

According to him, “Bauchi has been a stronghold of APC and we have made adequate arrangements to reclaim the mandate during the 2023 General election in the state.”

Abdullahi Adamu also said that, “We have made a mistake in 2019 election when we had a miscarriage of power by losing the governorship seat, but, that notwithstanding, whatever happened has passed.”

He stressed that, “The 2023 election is around the corner and we have new set of candidates. We should massively vote for Bola Ahmed Tinibu for President and Air Marshall Sadique Baba Abubakar as Governor of Bauchi.”

According to him, “The coming of Air Marshal Abubakar as Governor will change the fortunes of Bauchi State because of his wealth of experience and God willing if elected, the people of will witness good governance and unprecedented development especially with the oil exploration of Bauchi.”

In a lighter mood, the APC National Chairman said that, “If so wish I, Abdullahi Adamu, could have ordered you people of Bauchi State to go and wrestle the power by force from the incumbent Governor, but, because of the observance and respect for the rule of law.”

“As law-abiding citizens, we know the law and also respect the law. We will Insha Allah unseat the incumbent governor through lawful means. Air Marshal Baba Abubakar will emerge victorious in the 2023 governorship election in Bauchi.”

The chairman then advised the people of the state to support candidates of APC at all levels to ensure a strong footing of oil and gas exploration in Bauchi State.

In his remarks, former Governor of the state, Isa Yuguda described the PDP as a failed political party that destroyed Nigeria during its 16 years ruling of the country.

Though he served as Governor of Bauchi State under the umbrella of the PDP, Isa Yuguda berated the party of neglecting the aspirations of Nigerians for 16 years which APC is gradually repearing.

According to him, “for 16 years, PDP government could not complete the discovery of oil in Bauchi state. But now, within 8 years, APC administration has begun drilling of oil in the kolmani oil fields. We must vote for the APC all round.”

After receiving the flag to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election, the APC candidate, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar declared that his administration will turn things around for the people of the state.





According to him,”Our administration will provide skills to our teeming youths, we will open skills acquisition centres across the state where the youths and women will be trained to be self-reliant and employers of labour. We will not give them goats.”

He also promised that the present narratives on health indicators is not acceptable promising that his administration will change it positively stressing that provision of quality healthcare service delivery is the key thing.

On education, he lamented the number of out of school children in the state saying that such is unacceptable and it must be tackled because according to him, sound education is cheaper than what is done presently.

The APC gubernatorial candidate concluded that the PDP has failed woefully and it must be removed in 2023 in order to have a better administration under the APC leadership.

According to him, “I urge you to vote for the APC and all its candidates including the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. We will enjoy patronage of Federal Government if we vote for the APC from top to bottom.”

During the occasion, thousands of supporters of other political parties led by a former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sagir Aminu Saleh formally announced their defection to the APC and were officially accepted by the National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Adamu.

