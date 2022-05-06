We’re working hard to fight insecurity in South-East ― Osinbajo

The Vice president of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Nigerian military is repositioning to stop the reigns of insecurity in various parts of the country including the Southeast.

He said that cases of insecurity in the country have become disturbing, stressing that the federal government has placed an order for arms to be deployed in the fight.

Osinbajo who was in Awka, on Friday, to meet with Anambra delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in furtherance of his presidential bid, disclosed that the federal government is working hard to proffer solution to the problem of insecurity, adding that the government has also drafted the military to several parts of the country to fight insecurity.

He however stated that because the military is not trained for civil unrest, it is working hard to adapt, in order to play the new role and curtail cases of insecurity. Osinbajo explained that the military has also been stretched to its very limit by the many cases of killings in the country.

According to him, “Security is central in everything we are doing in this government. I believe that every government has its challenges. The challenge of this particular government is security.

“We have opened up the Northeast and containing the insecurity. The same with the Northwest; we are also handling the cases of violence going on everywhere including in the South East and the South-South regions of the country.





“For the first time, the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are stretching, obviously beyond even their own capacity. If you have four or five different fronts where the law enforcement agents are required, there is no question that they will be there.

“The military is not trained for civil conflicts and all of that but they have to adapt. They are everywhere. But what this period has taught us is that we must drastically re-engineer our security apparatus.”

The Vice President disclosed that the federal government was also working hard to procure arms, but regretted that there are bottlenecks in the procurement, stating that more personnel were needed in the security agencies.

“We need more men in our security outfits; we will need to recruit more people; even the equipment. Our equipment so far, we are importing a lot of equipment from America and from the western world.

“But there is a lot of politics around the equipment. They take a long time to come. But don’t change the supply order because you have all sorts of maintenance and all that.

“I don’t think that there will be more security council meetings in any other administration other than this one. A lot of work has been going on in reengineering our entire security architecture, from men and women in the armed forces and the police; ensuring that we are able to beef them up because this is a big country,” Osinbajo stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

FG working hard to fight insecurity in South East ― Osinbajo

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

FG working hard to fight insecurity in South East ― Osinbajo