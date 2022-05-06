2023 Presidency: Amaechi in Edo, harps on security, to boost education

The Minister of Transportation and presidential hopeful on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, on Friday, said that if elected president in the 2023 general election, his administration would tackle the perennial insecurity plaguing the nation.

This was as he pledged to also focus on the nation’s education so as to give the country the right standing in its drive to development.

Amaechi made the pledges in Benin City, Edo State capital, when he visited the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, in his Palace as part of his nationwide tour to meet APC delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries slated for later this month.

The former Rivers State Governor, who was accompanied by members of his campaign council, said he had garnered enough experienced to turn the country around for the better haven been two-time Speaker of Rivers State and Chairman Nigeria Speakers Forum; two-time Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as governor of Rivers State; as well as Director-General of Buhari Campaign Council twice.

He hinted that during his tenure as governor of Rivers State he focused on the two major areas, among others like transportation, roads and agriculture, adding that he intended to replicate same if given the opportunity to serve the country as president.

He promised that the coastal rail bill to commence from Lagos to Calabar, would pass through Benin, promising that there is another one from Onitsha, through Asaba to Benin which would see the light of the day as the contracts had almost been been finalised, awaiting adequate funds to commence.





In his response, Oba Ewuare II appealed to Amaechi that if eventually his wishes were actualised, he should not forget the traditional rulers and the electorate, especially the youths.

He described a situation where political office holders, especially governor treat traditional rulers shabbily only to run to the same royal fathers during elections for support, adding that the youths should be catered for to eliminate the ugly incidents of violence during electioneering campaigns.

“I appeal that when eventually you are successful, please do not forget the royal father and the young ones so that there will be less violence in politics,” the Omo N’Oba pleaded.

The Benin monarch, while commiserated with the minister on the Kaduna-Abuja rail attack, which led to the death and kidnaps of many and also extended his sympathy to families of the victims of the train incident.

