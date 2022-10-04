We’re working assiduously to ensure hitch-free monthly pension payment ― PTAD

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), has expressed its commitment and efforts at ensuring smooth payment of monthly pensions and other retirement benefits due to pensioners promptly.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, who said this in her opening remarks to mark this year’s Customer Service Week celebration in Abuja, said; “We want our pensioners to trust us and be rest assured that PTAD, in addition to working assiduously to ensure that their monthly pensions and other retirement benefits due to them are paid as and when due, is committed to their overall welfare.

“Catering to the needs of our esteemed pensioners in PTAD is a service we render with utmost joy, bearing in mind the fact that the worker of today is the pensioners of tomorrow. We should do unto others as we expect to be done to us.

“As the administrator of the pension for Federal Government retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), empathy, dignity and care are our watchwords in PTAD when delivering service.”

Furthermore, Ejikeme said, “Having established a SERVICOM desk in PTAD and launched the Service Charter, these are testaments to the value we place on customer satisfaction and holding ourselves accountable to ensure quality service delivery.”

She also said; “The theme of this year’s celebration is “Celebrate Service”, and it aptly captures what we do here in PTAD, which is to celebrate the tireless workers who put in their best daily to ensure that our esteemed pensioners are satisfied.

“Celebrating Customer Service Week draws our attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it, the need to boost morale and teamwork, reward employees for the significant work they do and raise awareness of the value of customer service.”

