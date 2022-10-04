Ebonyi REC calls on police, DSS others to be guided by Electoral Act

The Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State, Dr Chukwuemeka Joseph Chukwu, has called on security chiefs in the state to be strictly guided by the provision of the 2022 Electoral Act and other extant laws in respect of political campaigns.

While soliciting their cooperation, he said the effectiveness of the security agencies will help in achieving violence-free political campaigns, rallies and meetings in the state.

The REC stated this during an Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting held at the conference hall, INEC state headquarters, Abakaliki.

He further noted that INEC will ensure neutrality and a level-playing field for all political parties and candidates as the commission is poised to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in the state come 2023.

He then appealed to the security agencies to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state and chairman of ICCES Ebonyi State, CP Garba Aliyu, assured the REC that the security agencies will do their best to secure life and property and also ensure that the 2023 election is fair and free.

“INEC and security agencies are ready to articulate this together to achieve success in the 2023 election.

“We assure you that the security agencies will do the best they can to secure life and property and also ensure that come 2023, the elections are free, fair and without any contractions.





“We are going to do the very best we can to see the conduct of this forthcoming is done in peace,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by the Director Department of State Service (DSS), National Orientation Agency (NOA), commandants of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Civil Defence Corps, Immigration and others.