We’ll stand by Lanlehin in whatever political decision he makes ― Oyo ADC

The Oyo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed support and loyalty to its governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, promising to stand by him in “whatever political decisions he makes.”

The party stated this in a communiqué at the end of its meeting held in Ibadan, at the weekend, against the background of the breakdown of the coalition over non-fulfilment of the agreement reached before the election.

Senator Lanlehin and Chief Sharafadeen Alli of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are two major governorship candidates that dropped their aspiration to support the candidature of Makinde in the election.

ADC leadership, in the communiqué jointly signed by Reverend Ezekiel Adeniran and Pastor David Orolade, acting state chairman and assistant publicity secretary respectively, said they took the decision because they know Lanlehin to be “a self patriot” who always has their best interest at heart.

Against the background of speculations that Lanlehin was being wooed to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ADC urged its members across the 33 local government areas of the state and the 351 wards to remain loyal to it, despite the uncertainties in the state’s political climate.

“We urge all our members in the 33 local government areas and the 351 wards of Oyo State, to remain faithful, committed and loyal to the ideals of welfare, friendship and unity, which our party has become reputed for, while they remain undaunted in their belief in its capacity to organise strategically, forge partnerships where necessary, and position itself to win elections.

“Our party and its members will continue to be vanguards of democracy and advocates of good governance, and will never for once, be disappointed, particularly at the level of ungratefulness being displayed by those helped to power, who instead of reciprocating kind gestures, have elected to turncoat, rather, we would continue to contribute our quota to the peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country,” the party said.

The meeting also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the party under Reverend Adeniran, assuring its members that good times shall return to the party shortly.

