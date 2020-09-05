Buhari sad over family doctor’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Dr Marliya Zayyana’s death who was his family physician.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja at the weekend, described her as outstanding professional.

It informed that President Buhari has expressed great sadness over the death the former Chairperson of the Governing Council Federal University Dutsinma, describing her as an outstanding medical professional.

In a condolence statement issued in Abuja, President Muhammadu said: “Marliya was not only a distinguished medical doctor, but she was also a woman of integrity as her tenure the Federal University Dutsinma had testified.”

According to Buhari, “her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi is also my personal physician.”

He described her death “as a personal loss because of our close association with her.”

The President extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council and the Katsina State Government over what he called “the loss of this great, talented, dedicated and selfless medical professional.”

