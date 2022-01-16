We’ll leverage on past successes to reinvent glorious days of South-West, Yoruba race ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, said the office under his leadership will leverage on the successes recorded in the last four years to reinvent the glorious days of the South-West and Yoruba race in particular.

Iba Adams gave this commitment at the thanksgiving service held at the Saviour Ministries Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) in Ikeja, Lagos, as part of the programmes for the celebration of the 4th anniversary of his ascension as Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

This was as the Yoruba generalissimo, who had also observed special Jumat services last Friday, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to weather the storm by coping with the demands of the office, assuring further that he would use the office of the Aareonakafo to fulfil all his promises made during his official inauguration in Oyo in 2018.

“My installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land in 2018, no doubt, came with a lot of hope and expectations, especially, from the Yoruba, both home and abroad, who saw the demand of the office as a herculean task.

“From my humble background as an activist, leader of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Global Convener of Oodua Progressives Union (OPU), I knew the burden of leadership and I felt the urge to change the thinking of the people, particularly, on the exalted position of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land,” he said.

Adams listed his achievements in office to include securing the South-West with the idea of the South-West Security Outfit, Operation Amotekun and the South-West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG), his scholarships initiatives for the education sector, human capacity development, sports development at the grassroots, among others.

“In the last four years, we have done our best in security the South-West, through Amotekun and the SSSG. We have also built enduring legacies in education, health, and human capacity development. We have also touched the lives of the needy with various empowerment programmes.

“All these initiatives are well-coordinated programmes that the South-West is noted for, and the legacies of the Yoruba race endure and on this that we will leverage on our past successes to reinvent the glorious days of the South-West and Yoruba race in particular,” the Yoruba generalissimo said.

Wife of Aare Onakakanfo, Ayinba Mojisola Adams, in her remarks, said the event which marked the installation anniversary was designed to thank and appreciate God for the grace to sustain the core values of the institution, insisting that the last four years had been exciting and demanding.

Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Kayode Balogun; Atoloye Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Barr. Babajide Tanimowo; Asoju Aare Onakakanfo, Barr.Yinka Oguntimehin; prominent members of the Oodua Peoples Union (OPU), Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), and members of SSSG, among others were at the event that later climaxed with special reception held at the Omole Phase 2 residence of Aare Adams.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

We’ll leverage on past successes to reinvent glorious days of South-West, Yoruba race ― Gani Adams