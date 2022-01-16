Unilorin set to honour Gbajabiamila, others

Management of the University of Ilorin is set to host the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among other dignitaries in its annual eighth leadership summit and award event.

In a statement by the president, Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Waliu Taofik, said that the eighth edition of the annual event aimed to bring notable leaders across the country to the university to inspire young people that are keen to holding leadership positions across politics, economics and governance.

“The leadership summit and the launching of the ‘Erudite’ Journal of the Students’ Union of the university, scheduled to hold on January 22, 2022, is in honour of the Speaker.

“This auspicious event is a conventional event where the leadership of the Union brings notable leaders across the country to the University to inspire young people that are keen to holding leadership positions across politics, economics and governance.

“Retrospectively, the last two editions were in honour of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-Haq Oloyede

“However, our administration has decided to bring the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, considering his giant strides in governance, youth development and quest to better the electoral process at this crucial time.

“The summit which is proposed to have one of the aspirants for the APC national chairman, Mallam Saliu Mustapha as its Chairman will feature Keynote Addresses from Mr Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN) and Mallam Yinka Oniyangi while the panel session which is proposed to be moderated by Dayo Oderinu of Rave FM will feature Rep. Ismail Tijani of the House of Reps, General Manager of Kwara state Social Investment programme, Mohammed Brimah, Engineer C.O. Adebayo, among others.

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is also expected to be the Chief Host of the event while the Royal Father is the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi and the Chief Imam of Ilorin is the spiritual Father for the day.

“The event will also feature goodwill messages from special guests of honour that will also be awarded due to their strides. Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senator representing Kwara Central, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on political matters, Mr Hakeem Shagaya, CEO of KARMOD Nigeria, Honourable Tunji Ajuloopin, Rt Honourable Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Mr Peterson Babalola, CEO of Coenergy Global Investment, Engr. Morenikeji Ayodele Aniye, the founder/CEO of Hotspot Group Limited to mention but a few.”

