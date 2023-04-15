Sikiru Obarayese writes on major stories that generated debates across the country last week.

The United Kingdom government has responded to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE’s inquiry on the arrest and detention of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE on Wednesday, April 12 wrote the United Kingdom government requesting the details of the arrest and detention of Peter Obi, by its immigration officials at Heathrow airport in London last week.

The UK Home Office acknowledged the receipt of NIGERIAN TRIBUNE message and responded that the government do not comment on individual cases.

In the response on Thursday, Apr 13, 2023, at 1:32 PM, the government spokesperson, Chloé Newman said, “We do not comment on individual cases.”

Recall that the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Paul University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Chinyere Okunna, who is a close confidant of Obi revealed the former governor’s ordeal.

According to Okunna, Obi was detained and interrogated for several hours after the British Airways plane he flew on landed at the Heathrow Airport on April 7, 2023.

Okunna, a Professor of Mass Communication who at various times served as Obi’s Commissioner for Information, Economic Planning and Coordinating Commissioner for Development Partners, on Wednesday, said the arrest and detention of Obi was said to be over probes relating to someone impersonating Obi with a duplicated identity in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Head of Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, in a statement explained that the “LP presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential poll arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary Airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration officials who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.”

Building collapse in Banana Island

A building, on Wednesday, collapsed on Banana Island in Lagos, trapping many people inside while one corpse has been recovered.





25 people rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday, according to Lagos State Government, “are all doing fine.”

The Island, which is one of the most expensive places to live in Africa, is an artificial island off the foreshore of Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a statement on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the search and recovery efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) workers’ unearthed the remains of an adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors.

Omotosho said “the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues.” According to him, the site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation. “Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant 4 is ongoing,” he said.

The State government has sealed a total of 34 buildings in Banana Island, Ikoyi saying it took the step following the growing rate of unapproved and illegal development going in Ikoyi and Banana Island areas of the state.

Alleged drug trafficking: Tinubu forfeited $460,000 in US – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, admitted that its candidate and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, indeed forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the government of the United States of America, USA, in 1993 following drug trafficking allegation.

It, however, refuted claim that Tinubu was convicted by US as a result of the forfeiture.

It told the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, that funds in the said accounts, which were domiciled in both First Heritage Bank and Citi Bank N. A, were subject to a “civil forfeiture proceeding” in Case No: 93C4483.

According to the APC, the purported decision of the United State District Court Northern District of Illinois, Eastern division in the said case, was not a fine but a decree of forfeiture of the amount of $460,000 to the United State pursuant to the settlement of claim by the parties to the case.

Diezani temporarily loses $2.7m, N84.54m, Banana Island property to FG

JUSTICE Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered the temporary forfeiture to the Federal Government the sums of $2,740,197.96 and N84,537,840.70 allegedly belonging to the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison Madueke.

He also ordered the temporary forfeiture of a building known as Building 3, Block B, Bella Vista, located on Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government layout, Banana Island Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, being linked to the former Petroleum Minister to the Federal Government.

Justice Obiozor made the temporary order while granting an ex parte application filed and argued before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Alison-Madueke, a lawyer and a company.

The lawyer in question is Afamefuna Nwokedi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), while the company in the suit is Rusimpex Limited, which the EFCC alleged to have been conduit pipe which Diezani allegedly used in siphoning the money used to buy the seized property.

Hakimi’s Wife Demands Half Of His Property In Divorce Suit, But Player Registered Everything In Mother’s Name

Footballer Achraf Hakimi’s wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.

She was however informed by court that her “Millionaire’ husband owns nothing

as all his property is registered under his mother’s names.

Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs. Fatima’s account.

He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name.

