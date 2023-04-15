The United Kingdom government has responded to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE’s inquiry on the arrest and detention of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE on Wednesday, April 12 wrote the United Kingdom government requesting the details of the arrest and detention of Peter Obi, by its immigration officials at Heathrow airport in London last week.

The UK Home Office acknowledged the receipt of NIGERIAN TRIBUNE message and responded that the government do not comment on individual cases.

In the response on Thursday, Apr 13, 2023, at 1:32 PM, the government spokesperson, Chloé Newman said, “We do not comment on individual cases.”

Recall that the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Paul University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Chinyere Okunna, who is a close confidant of Obi revealed the former governor’s ordeal.

According to Okunna, Obi was detained and interrogated for several hours after the British Airways plane he flew on landed at the Heathrow Airport on April 7, 2023.

Okunna, a Professor of Mass Communication who at various times served as Obi’s Commissioner for Information, Economic Planning and Coordinating Commissioner for Development Partners, on Wednesday, said the arrest and detention of Obi was said to be over probes relating to someone impersonating Obi with a duplicated identity in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Head of Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, in a statement explained that the “LP presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential poll arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary Airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration officials who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.”

