The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for November 2023 poll in Kogi, Hon Ahmed Ododo Usman has called all the stakeholders of the party to join hands with him for collective victory in the forthcoming election.

He made the call in a statement signed by Onogwu Muhammed and forwarded to TRIBUNE ONLINE on Saturday.

“I call on all of you my brothers and sisters and all our teeming supporters to let us unite solidly behind the ticket and work for the victory of the Party (APC) come November 2023.

“We must now put behind us the brotherly exchanges before the primary election which were only a means for us to test the system which has now truly proven to be alive, well, and working in the interest of the party and indeed the good people of Kogi.

“With your support, our great party (APC) will be victorious in the next governorship election and we shall consolidate on the gains of the New Direction agenda in the state.

“May I at this juncture most respectfully express my profound appreciation to our leader and architect of the new Kogi, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for believing in me and for effectively leading us through a smooth and rancour-free process that has today culminated in this victory for all our party men and women in the state,” he said.

He commended the election committee headed by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle and the leadership of the party at both federal and state levels for the conduct of the “rancour-free” primary elections.

Ododo lauded the National Chairman of APC and members of the National Working Committee and Excos of the Party for “providing a level playing field”.

While thanking the delegates who participated in the election, Hon Ododo Usman promised to consolidate the gains of the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello for the growth and development of Kogi.

”I promise to consolidate the gains of the present administration of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello by deepening security architecture, investing in human capital development, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and critical infrastructure that will kickstart the industrialisation of Kogi as a frontline state in Northern Nigeria,” he said.

The Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee earlier announced Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the Kogi APC Governorship Primary Election held Friday having polled 78,704 votes to defeat other contestants in the race.





