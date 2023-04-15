Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kogi, Governor Yahaya Bello has described his anointed candidate, Usman Ododo’s victory as a general indication that the party flag-bearer was widely accepted across the length and breadth of the State.

The governor disclosed this at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja on Saturday during the ratification of the party congress and presentation of the party’s flag bearer for the November Guber polls, Hon Ododod Ahmed Usman.

While commending the peaceful conduct of the primary, Bello said the violence-free primary election across the 239 wards of the state was a clear indication that the state is APC and APC is Kogi.

He added that APC is a party to beat in the State.

He said during the contest, there were 18 eminently qualified citizens of the state but along the line, only 7 of them successfully made it to the polls as some of them withdrew or stepped down before the contest for the interest, cohesion, and unity of the party and worked with the party to produce Hon Ododo Usman as the flag bearer.

While speaking on the success of the party in the 2023 general elections, Bello said APC in Kogi delivered overwhelmingly for the president-elect, three out of the three senators, six out of the nine House of Representatives slots and 22 out of the 25 House of Assembly seats in the state.

He said the party’s doors are opened to everyone to join for the interest and progress of the state while asserting that the general elections slated for November will be a walkover for the APC.

He urged the people of the state to move away from ethnic, religious and class sentiments, stating that the decision to settle with Hon Ododo Ahmed Usman was based on his character and integrity to serve the people of Kogi irrespective of the fault lines.

He expressed confidence that Ododo will not disappoint the people and reassured them that he will get the maximum support from the people.

While thanking the delegates, Governor Bello charge them to go all out, door to door to canvass support for the party’s candidate and urged members to preach peace, talk about issues and enlighten the public to see reasons to join the party.

He advised them not to abuse, insult and to also shun fake news which always causes division and heats politics.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE