We will partner with police to restore order in society ― Army

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major-General Anthony Omozoje, has said the army would partner with the police to restore order in the society.

Major-General Omozoje stated this on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo State police command at Eleyele.

Omozoje, while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said, “the Nigerian Police is an organ of the Federal Government for maintaining law and order, likewise the military, so are partners on the same assignment.

“I am, here, to condole with the command on the losses suffered in the recent crisis and also, to let them know we are together in this assignment.

“So I came to encourage the men on the need to return to our lawful duties and also to sound a note of warning to criminals who think they can occupy the society, that it will never happen. We will not surrender society to criminals.”

While speaking, the state police commissioner, CP Enwonwu, thanked Major-General Omozoje for the visit.

He said the visit by the GOC had further encouraged personnel of the command to return to the streets to continue their assignment of policing the society.

“We have encouraged our men not to succumb to threat and intimidation by criminal elements when they return to the street.”

