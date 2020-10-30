 Lagos judicial panel visits scene of Lekki toll gate shooting, LCC says it has footage of shooting

Ten days after the Lekki toll gate shootings, the operator of the Lekki Toll gate, Lekki Concession Company, has said no private investigation has been conducted on the shooting of protesters at thè Lekki Toll gate plaza on October 20.

The company disclosed that although the footage of the shooting is intact, LCC has yet to come up with any document or investigate the occurrence.

Managing Director of the company, Abayomi Omomuwasan, gave the revelation on Friday when he took Justice Doris Okuwobi-led judicial panel of inquiry round the scene of the shooting to ascertain the extent of damage and also acquaint the panel with the workings and architecture of the toll plaza.

He said: “We are yet to carry out our private investigation into the shootings. Yes, we have the footage intact but there are has been no investigation or document from us on the shootings.

“We have the toll plaza one and the Lekki toll bridge which is also known as TP3. We have the last location which is around the Chevron area. We don’t collect toll there. It is our main office and that is the Toll Plaza two. This is where the shooting of that day occurred.

“We have a footage like I said earlier. This is to familiarise the panel to what is it now compare to what it was before the shootings.”

