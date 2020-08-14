We will collaborate with UK to fast track ICT development in Sokoto ― Tambuwal

Sokoto state government is set to partner with the United Kingdom to upgrade the standard of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the state to a world-class level.

The state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this Thursday afternoon when he participated in the UK Fund Prosperity Fund-Nigeria Project Technical e-Conference on Right of Way (RoW) in Abuja.

The partnership, brokered by the Director-General of ICT in Sokoto state, Dr Nasiru Daniya, was endorsed and supported by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Catriona Laing.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, disclosed that according to Gov. Tambuwal, the state government is, by this development, poised “to reposition the ICT sector by facilitating the passage of the Sokoto State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (SICTDA) Bill, which is intended to speed up ICT integration and development across the 23 local government areas in the state.”

The statement added that Tambuwal administration is committed to supporting the reduction in the cost of RoW to allow Broadband Penetration in the country.

The governor also pledged “to engage the British High Commission and other development partners to ensure that the state successfully achieved its digital agenda tagged: #SokotoDigitalAgenda.

He further pledged, along with other state governors, to take the issue of Broadband Penetration more serious, saying: “it is a prerequisite towards the development of the Global Digital Agenda, which could close the gap of the digital divide amongst nations.” ICT

