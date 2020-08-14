NCAA approves re-opening of Asaba airport for operations

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the re-opening of the Asaba International Airport in Delta State for commercial operations.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, the approval was conveyed to the Delta State Government following the inspection of the Asaba International Airport last week by officials of the NCAA to ascertain the level of preparedness for its re-opening pursuant to the Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on local air travel.

In the letter conveying the approval, NCAA stated that the Asaba International Airport had satisfactorily fulfilled the requirements of the COVID-19 restart guidelines and protocols and therefore had been granted the authorization to resume normal operations.

While thanking the management of the NCAA for its promptness and professionalism, the SSG assured air travellers using the air of the continued commitment of the state government to the provision of modern facilities for the effective and efficient operation of the airport.

