We want our share of pipeline surveillance contract, Reformed Egbesu Boys tell FG

The Reformed Egbesu Boys of Niger Delta region has demanded their share of the pipeline surveillance contract recently awarded to former militant, Chief Government Ekpemupolo otherwise known as Tompolo.

They said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) ought to have consulted widely with stakeholders in the Niger Delta region before awarding the surveillance job to one person.

Leader of the Reformed Egbesu Boys, ‘General’ Tony Alagbakereowei, made the demand in a press statement in Warri.

“The NNPCL management should have consulted stakeholders before awarding the surveillance contract to a particular person from the creek.

“The NNPCL failed to understand that the peace Nigerian government is enjoying in the Niger Delta region today is as a result of the peace deal that was entered between the former coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier-General Paul Boro (retd) and the Niger Delta arms’ agitators.

“It will be recalled that when Paul Boro was in office, he was able to convey a critical stakeholders’ meeting at Odi community in Bayelsa State, where over 21 different militant groups across the Niger Delta region, with their representatives agreed on a ceasefire with a lot of promises, including the pipeline surveillance job.

“We were assured that every community will be responsible for the provision of security in their domain, which led to the current cessation of hostilities in the Niger Delta region.

“All these years, we have been patiently waiting for the Federal Government to do the needful, but to our surprise, this long awaiting job (surveillance contract) was reported to have been given to a particular person from the creek, which cannot be acceptable. The Federal Government is always good in setting confusion.

“How can a stranger come to my community that has the third biggest oil manifold in the whole of West Africa to take over my job? Everybody should maintain and protect their areas of responsibility for the sake of peace,” the statement read.

It will also be recalled that the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo recently running into billions of naira had been generating reactions from stakeholders.

