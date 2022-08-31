10 bag Nigeria LNG 2022 post-graduate scholarship award

Ten Nigerian scholars have received the 2022 Post-Graduate scholarship award to further their studies in two prestigious universities in the United Kingdom namely the University of Aberdeen and Canfield University, Scotland.

The awardees are made up of seven males and three females who emerged from a screening in which 921 candidates from across the federation participated.

The post-graduate scholarships scheme is one of the three political different scholarship schemes namely post-primary, undergraduate and post-graduate run by the International Liquefied Natural Gas of the Nigeria LNG and is worth $67, 500 each.

Speaking at awards presentation ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of Nigeria NLG, Andy Odeh, said the company established the scholarships to encourage academic excellence and support human capital development in its immediate areas of operations and Nigeria in general.

“Our first stride was in 1998 when we inaugurated our Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme (UGSS), other scholarship schemes came on board at different times to deepen our company’s contributions to the growth of education and human capital development in the country.

“The Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme was launched in October 2012 to support deserving Nigerians in acquiring post-graduate education in leading universities in the United Kingdom. The scheme has financial value of $67, 500 per each beneficiary which covers tuition, accommodation, thesis project and living expenses,” Odeh added.

He explained that the scheme, which targets growing a pool of high potential Nigerian graduates and professionals with competitive advantage, offers the following areas of study: Environmental studies, Engineering, Management, Information Technology, Geosciences, Renewable Energy, Law and Medicine. So far, 92 persons have benefited from the scheme.

Odeh said: “You are about to go through one of the best universities in the world and will, no doubt, acquire not just world class knowledge in your chosen field and vocation but also life-long skills and experiences that will elevate you to become international citizens. I trust that you will not play with this opportunity.

“Please remember that you have a commitment to return to Nigeria on graduation to contribute meaningfully to the development of your country. Your country needs you. Your states, local government areas, communities and families need you.”

Nigeria LNG Limited, he said, is a globally competitive LNG company determined in fulfilling its objective of helping to build a better Nigeria, adding, “we strive to constantly improve our local communities, build local businesses and the country at large through human capital development.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr Vivian Magboh thanked Nigeria LNG for giving them the opportunity to participate at the 2022 overseas post graduate scholarship programme.

The 28-year-old Magboh expressed appreciation to the company for its continued sponsorship of post-graduate scheme since 2012 and encouragement to Nigerian education.

She recounted how the process was competitive and was grateful that out of 921 who applied for the programme, she was among the 10 selected for the programme.

She assured that the awardees would make NLNG and Nigeria proud at the conclusion of their programme.





