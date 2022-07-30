We submitted application for licence in Kenya since 2019 – Flutterwave

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading fintech company that provides a payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent, has said that it had applied for a licence to operate in Kenya since 2019.

The company said this in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to Flutterwave, the statement became necessary as a result of media reports concerning its operating licence in Kenya.

Flutterwave said, “Like many other financial technology service providers in Kenya, our entry into the market was through partnerships with banks and mobile network operators licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya.

“In 2019, as our operations grew, Flutterwave submitted its application for a Payment Service Provider licence. We have been in constant engagement with the Central Bank of Kenya to ensure that we provide all the requirements and we look forward to receiving our licence.

“We are committed to operating within the stipulated laws, regulations and industry standards in Kenya.

“We are understanding and respectful of the Central Bank of Kenya’s responsibility to protect the payments ecosystem and we support the ongoing collaboration between regulators and fintech to create an atmosphere that fosters innovation in the financial services industry.”

