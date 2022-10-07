We need more work to tackle developmental challenges in Ekiti ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said that more work still needs to be done to address the growing demands of the citizens and place the state on the path of socio-economic development.

Fayemi who spoke while giving the state of Ekiti State, address at the House of Assembly complex in Ado-Ekiti on Friday as he prepares to hand over government on October 16, noted that his administration in the last four years through deliberate policies and programmes changed the face of governance in the state.

The outgoing governor stated that his administration made significant progress in governance, infrastructure, agriculture and social investment among others, adding that solid foundation had been laid for successive governments to build on towards making the state thrive and be investors-friendly.

He said, “ Your Excellences, ladies and gentlemen, that we have done this much does not imply that we have tackled all our developmental challenges. I will be the first person to admit that a lot still needs to be done, especially given the weight of the ever-increasing needs of our people.

“The cheering news, however, is that we have made tremendous progress in some areas and laid the much needed foundation for successive administrations to build on. Things are looking up for us as a people and State, and it can only get better.

“Whatever has a beginning must surely have an end. Therefore, from October 16, 2018, I was conscious of the limited time at my disposal to serve Ekiti State for the second and the last time. This accounted for how we hit the ground running from day-one, leaving no stone unturned with a purposeful and impactful agenda. In retrospect, considering the realities of the period, I am glad to report back to you that, indeed, we have finished the race well with legacy policies, programmes and projects.

“The journey we started on October 16, 2018, will end in the next few days. We made the best of the mandate given to us by Ekiti people and evidence abounds that a great future awaits us as a people and State. We came to office on the promise of restoring the values and dignity of our people, tackling infrastructure decay, and developing the economy. We have remained focused on this mission and fulfilled our promises along the lines of our 5-point developmental agenda and are honoured to bring you the following feedback.”

While expressing confidence on the ability of the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji to build on his achievements and deliver on his campaign promises, urged the people of the state to support the incoming administration in delivering the dividends of democracy to the citizens.

“Luckily, our Governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, was an integral part of all the developmental feats recorded by this administration. What this holds for us as a State is that the path to enduring socio-economic and political progress already mapped out by this administration will be followed through with renewed vigour and dedication. He has the character, competence and compassion to achieve all he has promised to Ekiti-Kete.

“A tree, our people say, does not make a forest. I am, therefore, using this medium to appeal to Ekiti-Kete and all our development partners to rally round the incoming administration in the overall best interest of our people. With your prayers, support, suggestions, guidance and constructive criticism, the incoming government will make the best of the foundation we already laid and surpass our record of performance,” Fayemi said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE