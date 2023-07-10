Some female students of Gregory University Uturu, Abia, on Sunday, staged a peaceful protest against the institution’s alleged negligence of duties in terms of provision of social amenities for learners.

The students, in a video clip exclusively obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, took to the Chancellor’s house to express their displeasure over the state of amenities in the school.

One of the protesters who spoke to our reporter based on anonymity, narrated how the protest started.

“The protest started from the girls’ hostel and then to the Chancellor’s house. We moved from there to the girls’ campus gate and ended it at the boys’ campus.

“We are protesting lack of amenities in the school. There have not been light in our hostels (female hostels) for two weeks. The protest is just to express our displeasure over the negligence of the school management,” the source disclosed.

The aggrieved students also complained that despite paying exorbitant fees as tuition, their welfare has not been taken seriously by the concerned authorities.

The school management is yet to react to the matter at the time of filing this report. When contacted, the school founder and chancellor, Prof. Gregory Ibe was not reachable.

See video of the protest below:

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Thoughts of not graduating with First Class gave me hypertension —Shukroh Adeyemi, LASU’s first class English graduate

Shukroh Adeyemi is a first-class graduate of the Department of English, Lagos State University (LASU), for the…

Full list: Names of ex-governors receiving pensions in 10th Senate

No fewer than 13 former governors still receive pension allowances as serving senators in the…

Mmesoma’s father apologises, begs JAMB, Nigerians, to pardon daughter

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who…

Asisat Oshoala shortlisted for 2023 Ballon d’Or award

Nigerian football star and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has been named as a nominee for the…

3 lessons from the ethnicization of JAMB controversy

OVER the last few days, Irecoiled in horror and disgust as the fairly straightforward case of JAMB exam result fraud by…

My children grew up in Ibadan, but I took them back to the North and married them off —Rahinatu, visually impaired beggar

Rahinatu Ibrahim, popularly called Ganga, recalled with nostalgia when she first embarked on her journey to the…