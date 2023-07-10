The Kogi state government has condemned the alleged vandalization of the campaign office of the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, in Lokoja.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said In a statement issued on Monday that they condemn the act of vandalization as being barbaric, undemocratic, and unacceptable to the people and Government of Kogi State.

“The Kogi State Government will continue to support the freedom of anyone and everyone to aspire to positions in line with the ethos of democratic values. Attacking the Campaign Office of any political party is criminal and would not be condoned

“We call on security agencies in the state to investigate and apprehend perpetrators of the alleged attack with the aim of bringing them to justice and to send a strong warning to hoodlums that the Kogi Governorship Election will be decided by the ballots, not the bullets

“The Kogi State Government wishes to warn criminals and hoodlums to stay clear of the Kogi Governorship Poll as the State Government will deal with criminals as criminals. Parties should also desist from making uninformed, malicious, and inciting statements that are capable of disturbing the peace of the state

“As a Government, we will support law enforcement agencies to ensure a free, fair, and credible poll on November 11, 2023. We have put machinery in motion to ensure the safety of our people before, during, and after the election. Parties are also enjoined to go about their campaign in an orderly and peaceful manner.

