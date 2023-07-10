Members of the Arandun community in the Irepodun local government area of Kwara state have cried out over alleged continuous intimidation by men of the Nigeria Mobile Police Force (MPF) in the area.

The security personnel are said to be attached to a community leader, identified as one Alhaji Ibrahim Gbenga Ajide Ibuoye, despite an order by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, for withdrawal of the personnel from VIP escort.

This is just as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the development had not yet been reported to the command.

The state Police command, which confirmed that the IGP had directed the withdrawal of personal police escort from individuals, especially VIPs, however, explained that men of the special protection unit are still allowed to protect VIPs.

It could also be recalled that the community also recently petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the alleged intimidation of members of the Arandun community by the police escorts, said to be in the habit of shooting sporadically within the township of the community, thereby, created tension.

The petition also alleged that Ibuoye used personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to desecrate the sacredness of the community by invading a spiritual forest with Police and attempting to usurp the authority of the King, Alaran of Arandun, Oba Ibikunle Olapade Adekanye.

According to the President of Orisun Igbomina, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, “We are surprised to note that despite the withdrawal of Mobile Police Force personnel from VIPs, those attached to Alhaji Ibrahim Gbenga Ajide Ibuoye still persisted in their attitude of creating tension in Arandun community with the unwarranted sporadic shooting which creates tension in the community.

“Although they stopped wearing police uniforms, they now wear mufti. But we recognize faces that had conspired with Alhaji Ibuoye to terrorize our community and intimidate her people for so long a time.

“We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police and Kwara state Police Commissioner in particular, to ensure no one attempts to act above the Nigerian authorities. We urge them to investigate this and withdraw the defiant officers immediately,” he added.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the identity of the identified policemen would be unravelled by the command, “especially, now that they were said to be on mufti.

“This report of the purported shooting by the men said to be attached to the subject is yet get to the Commissioner of Police. The IGP has directed the withdrawal of personal escort especially of the police mobile force from individuals, especially VIPs, but men of the special protection unit is still allowed to protect VIPs. At any time the report gets to the Commissioner of police the identity of the said policemen would be unraveled especially now that they were said to be on mufti please,” he said.

