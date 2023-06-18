The Chairman of Kogi State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Baoku Olusola has stated the Association has lost six of its members between last year and now with additional four struggling with medical bills.

He made this known while declaring open this year’s Ordinary General Meeting of the Association held at the Federal University Lokoja.

He called on the medical personnel have been urged to strategically invest in profitable ventures to ensure a happy and fulfilled retirement.

He also called on members to develop strategies to break free from uncertainties and hurdles resulting from old age, ill health and retirement.

While urging members to observe a minute silence for the souls of departed colleagues, Dr. Baoku emphasized that medical students of the Federal University, Lokoja, have also been incorporated into the programs of the Association to broaden their experience about the realities of life.

Similarly, the secretary of the Association, Dr. Emmanuel BJ Kelvin, said the general meeting was tailored towards educating doctors on how to think out of the box and explore available privileges in the world in preparation for retirement.

He explained that successful consultants and business experts have been invited to speak and educate doctors on retirement plans and how to navigate their ways out of economic struggle.

In her paper presentation, a doctor turned business mogul in eatery and real estate, Dr. Ibukun Adedayo who spoke on the quest to be wealthy, particularly in real estate business said financial success is neither solely dependent on status nor educational background.

Dr Adedayo recalled her experience during her service year in Lagos with bosses struggling to make ends meet, hence her resolution to live a successful and fulfilled life.

She urged doctors to learn to diversify from their professional lives emphasizing the need to save up for rainy days and be prudent when it comes to spending.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Mrs. Funke Esseyin who spoke on “Pathway to Pre and Post Retirement, Financial Security for Doctors and Family” said retirement requires strategic and careful plans to avoid over-dependence on siblings and children for survival.





She recommended constant savings, building of network of successful people to work with, insurance policy and avoidance of debt as a way to live a fulfilled life after retirement.

Also speaking at the occasion, Zonal Manager of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Pension Limited, Mr Shuibu Iliasu who emphasized that retirement starts from the point of graduation listed various reasons for retirement including; compulsion, voluntary and medical conditions.

He urged workers to be business minded and be risk takers to achieve the desired goals in business world.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Bansqure Bookshop, Mr Richard Bamidele urged investors to always start small and watch their business grow from scratch.

Other presenters include representatives of NICON Insurance Limited and AXA MANSA Insurance PLC who spoke on various insurance policies to assist civil servants in risk management.

