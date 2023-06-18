Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has pledged his support for Real Estate Development sector in Edo in particular and Nigeria at large.

The Royal father said this when the President of Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers paid him a courtesy visit in the Palace in Benin City, Edo State.

He attributed the success recorded in real Estate businesses to the abolition of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Edo State by Oba Ewuare II and the State government years ago.

“When CDA was vibrant, nobody could do anything. Once in a while when I drive around, I saw Billboards, real Estate this. Real Estate that. People can now build. They are doing surveying, they are doing evaluations”, he said.

The Royal father also pledged his support for the body, ahead of its Triennial Delegates Conference scheduled for next year in Edo.

Earlier in his address to the Benin throne, President of the institute, Mr Johnbull Amayaevbo, commended the Oba Ewuare’s fatherly disposition, which he noted made investment in real Estate flourish in the State.

Amayaevbo also solicited Royal blessing and prayers, commended the monarch for the donation of parcel of land to the institute for a proposed its secretariat in the State years ago.

According to him, “Your Royal Majesty, I am very much aware of all that you have been doing not just for the people of this State, but for the entire Country, especially in Area of our sector.

“The real Estate Sector of Nigeria. We know the actions that you have taken in this Kingdom that have led to rapid real Estate Development.

“We are also very glad and happy that some years back, the Palace gave our professional body a land,” he said.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a plaque and souvenir to Oba Ewuare II in recognition of his support for the 54-year-old institute by its President.





