Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Sunday, called on Nigerians to think outside the box in grappling with the current economic realities.

He was joined by the priest of the St Paul Catholic Church Benin City, Very Rev. Fr. Edwin Omorogbe, even as they urged the security agencies to ensure the security of lives and properties of the citizens.

The deputy governor, who spoke shortly after the Sunday service to mark this year’s Father’s Day where he served as Mass Server for the seventh consecutive year, said with the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians must think outside the box by engaging in positive ventures to augment their take-home pay.

According to him “We need more prayers and hard work. Now, we need to diversify, we need to also look beyond our take-home pay by doing the right thing, by doing other commercial things that can complement our salaries.

“This is the time to think outside our salaries positively, not to steal, but also this is our time to take advantage of technology. We can trade online. We can do all the things that can compliment our salary, so that the hardships will be minimised.”

Shaibu commended fathers for their roles in society even though according to him, they have not been fully appreciated.

He opined that if fathers got support from their mothers, and were able to build a strong family, society would be better because “growth in the society starts from the family and if families do the right thing, the society will be good for it.”

On his part, Fr Omorogbe called on security agencies to do more in protecting the family as he called for respect for all saying even if not reciprocated, it would exterminate all forms of hatred and ill feeling among people.

He urged security agencies to fish out the killers of a young Reverend Father Charles Onomhoale Igechi who was ordained on 13th August 2022 and was killed on June 7, 2023.

“The security agencies should be up and doing. Many of our reverend fathers have been kidnapped with their cassocks. Is wearing a cassock now a license to be attacked? We welcomed our Rev Father about nine months ago and in less than ten months, we are going to bury him with his mother and grand mother still alive,” he bemoaned.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE