We have noticed remarkable changes in Nigerian Market ― Nengi

OPPO Mobile Nigeria has said that the remarkable changes in the Nigerian market in the past few years necessitated the introduction of its new mid-range smartphone in the OPPO A92, as well as a lower variant in form of the OPPO A52.

The Marketing Manager of OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, who noted a refreshing design and powerful settings in both hardware and software, made this known during the launching via online yesterday in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Kwara governor sets up panel to probe alleged N300m LG funds

Akinola emphasised that the OPPO A92 was designed based on the feedback from young Nigerians who often shared their feedback on forums like Nairaland and other Social Media Platforms.

He admitted that the OPPO A92’s predecessor was largely successful and popular since it was released and consumer data revealed that it was very popular among young Nigerians.

During the launch event for the OPPO A92, she also reiterated by saying that OPPO A92’s launch was to further serve young Nigerians with a versatile and powerful product designed in trendy style and most updated tech features.

“We have noticed the remarkable market changes in the past few years. The rise of visual expression seeing in social media platform, and the technological advancement utilized in the entertainment experience.

“We hope OPPO A92 can help the young generation to cope with the changes in their lives, find their personal expression style, and to shine at every important moment of life,” said NengiAkinola, Marketing Manager of OPPO Nigeria at the launch.

“Committed to user-centric philosophy, OPPO A92 is packed with 8GB RAM+128GB ROM to ensure system speed and smoothness and Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, the OPPO A92 is pumped with upgraded features in lower power consumption.

“The A Series of OPPO is widely loved by young people around the world, OPPO A92 is built standing on user’s needs. With a large capacity of 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 5000mAh Battery, it levels up the fundamental capabilities.

“Together with magnificent 1080P Neo-Display and 48MP AI Quad Camera, OPPO A92 stands out as a full package, offering trendy and dynamic technologies, design and experience,” Nengi said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE