We have constructed 1,200 classroom blocks across Benue ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday said that his administration has reconstructed over 1,200 classroom blocks across the state.

Most of the reconstructed schools were established since 1977 and have been dilapidated.

Governor Ortom stated this during the inauguration of a reconstructed primary school located in Uchi Mbakor, Tarka local government area of the state.

While stating that his administration remained committed to resuscitating the educational sector especially at the primary level which is the foundation, the governor said that government had provided another 10,000 chairs and desks for the reconstructed schools, maintaining that education remains the bedrock to the development of any nation.

According to him, “We are not there yet but will continue to do more than ensure that our children the best education and not indulge in cultism and the social vices.

Speaking at the commissioning of the electricity project in Soryon, the governor appreciated the Federal government for placing a ban on importation of maize. I do know that there is large cultivation of maize and Soya Beans in this area. I urge you, people, to take advantage of this to increase production for wealth creation.

“I am here to commission rural electricity project in Soryon, the Soya Beans/Maize processing Plant in Wannune and inspect the Wannune/Ikpah/Igbor road which is a 36km road. The government had paid 1.93 billion naira out of the total cost of 2.3 billion naira with 25km completed. The contractor will return to the site after the rains.

Governor Ortom also commissioned road project including Ahmadu Bello Way which is a 1.25km road at the cost of 112 million naira, an inspection of the Palace of the Paramount ruler of Tiv land Tor Tiv, rural electricity, bridges and culverts, feeder roads amongst others in Gboko local government area.

