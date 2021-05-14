‘We did not stop or withdraw policemen from escorting VIPs’ ― Delta Police Command

The Delta Police Command has debunked reports that it had stopped or withdrawn policemen from escorting VIPs in the state.

Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, refuted the claim, on Thursday, in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Warri, Delta State.

“The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to a recent publication online which says ‘Police withdraw escort of VIPs to South-East and South-South.’

“The command, therefore, wishes to state that the Wireless Message quoted in the said publication was self-explanatory and that at no point in the said Wireless Message, did the command stop or withdraw Policemen from escorting VIPS to any of these two geographical zones as stated above.

“That the directive which was originated from the Department of Operations was meant as a guide for the officers and men of the department engaged in escort duties to always be at alert and not as misquoted or misconstrued.

“The cautionary message was only a step to guide the concerned officers on the need to be extra vigilant and ensure the safety of their lives and that of their principals against the backdrop of killings of Policemen and not to withdraw them as wrongly quoted by some Social Media handlers.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urges members of the public to ignore publications being made by mischief makers, as the Wireless Message being referred to was very clear and self-explanatory, please,” the statement averred.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. ‘We did not stop or withdraw policemen from escorting VIPs’

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… ‘We did not stop or withdraw policemen from escorting VIPs’