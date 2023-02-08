Taiwo Amodu

The All Progressives Congress has denied reports in certain national dailies that it was scheming to seek an extension of the date for the general elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Morka in a statement on Wednesday said the APC-led federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari has no such plot.

Morka maintained that “President Muhammadu Buhari has left no one in doubt as to his unshakable commitment to bequeathing a befitting legacy of a credible, free and fair election, and has enacted unprecedented electoral reform and innovation that has placed our country in good stead to deliver 2023 general election and bolster our democratic consolidation.

“We stand ready for the general election and remain confident that Nigerians will overwhelmingly renew our mandate in a peaceful, free and credible electoral contest.”