Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

Abia State Government has uncovered plans by the northern community in Aba and subsequent plans to coronate an Emir.

In a statement by the state Secretary to the State Government, SSG Chris Ezem, the state government said, its attention has been drawn to a proposed coronation of one Sarki Shehu Bello II as the Emir of Aba Emirate Council without recourse to Government.

According to the statement, “Government wishes to warn all involved in this unauthorised and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law”.

Government, therefore, directed the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation as there is nothing like Aba Emirate Council in the State.

It further warned all residents in the state especially those residents in Aba to be law-abiding.

“Law enforcement agents have been directed to swing into action and ensure that no such event capable of breaching the existing peace in the state takes place in Aba or any part of the State”.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed report disclosed that the state government has invited the “Emir” Sarki Shehu Bello II for questioning.

Similarly, the state government has uncovered another plan by some imported hoodlums from outside the state to attack banks and filling stations in the state.

To this end, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG Chris Ezem says “all law enforcement agencies are directed to be on alert to apprehend and disperse all illegal gatherings designed to breach the existing peace in the State”.

All banks in the state have been advised to ensure that both old and new Naira notes are readily available to customers.

“Government further direct parents to warn their children to avoid any form of demonstration and illegal gatherings as security Agents has been directed to arrest and prosecute offenders,” Ezem warned.





