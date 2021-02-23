We are unhappy with BEDC’s power supply to Ekiti ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has lamented the poor power supply to the State by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) saying the epileptic supply has greatly affected socio-economic development in the state.

He, however, assured the people of the state that his administration has put all machinery in place to ensure adequate and uninterrupted power supply to the state before the end of his administration next year.

Fayemi noted that plans had been concluded with the Federal Government to build two 132/133 kva substations in Ekiti to boost electricity generation and transmission in the state

He added that plans are also being concluded on a new Independent Power Project (IPP) initiative aimed at repositioning the sector for effective service delivery.

The Governor stated this while receiving the 20 graduates of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) from Ekiti State who were on a thank-you visit to his office Monday evening.

According to him, “If there is one area that we are unhappy about in terms of our development in the state, it is the availability of electricity. We are being on it from day one when Professor Aluko chaired a committee negotiating, discussing with BEDC to improve what comes to our state, to make electricity available to the people and almost half of the state is cut off from electricity, whether in Gboyin Local Government or in Ekiti West even in Ado, part of Ado that have not had electricity for a considerable period exist.”

Fayemi said his administration was determined to continue to ensure the capacity development of Ekiti people especially the youths in key areas of development of which power distribution is number one.

The Governor said the government would review the vacancy situation in Ekiti State Electricity Board and later the Independent Power Project, ” that is in the pipeline with a view to absorbing them into the state civil service.”

“Anything that advances our objectives of lightning up Ekiti State, we will always be enthusiastic about it and that is why for us you are exemplars, you are role models and you have also demonstrated that it is possible for Government to make concerted efforts in identifying people who are endowed to be developed further in their career path and held to benefit from whatever Government is able to do and I am glad that you all did Ekiti proud.”

Earlier, the Director-General of the Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Professor Bolaji Aluko commended the Governor for giving youths the opportunity to develop themselves in their various areas of specialization stressing that, “Ekiti has ambitious plans for energy and power and they would form a formidable group of people to bring that to realisation.”

