We are sending team to contain spread of coronavirus in Kano, says presidential task force

Worried by the spiralling nature of infections in Kano State, the Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is scrambling an enhanced support team to the state in a bid to contain the spread of the disease and prevent from it being the virus’ new epicentre.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the PTF is worried by the situation in Kano and has therefore decided to mobilise resources for contact tracing to control the infection.

He said: “The situation in Kano is still being assessed and monitored closely. Based on preliminary findings, the PTF has directed the NCDC to send an enhanced support team, mobilise resources for contact tracing and immediately ensure that necessary steps are taken in conjunction with state government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Kano and stop the city from becoming the next epicentre.”

Mustapha also expressed concern that despite earlier warning, some private medical facilities in the country are treating suspected COVID-19 cases without first being accredited.

He spoke of the dangers involved, which he noted can lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

The SGF stated: “The PTF views with some measure of concern the non-compliance by private medical facilities with the directive to seek accreditation before treating COVID-19 related cases.

“The highly infectious nature of COVID-19 if not well managed in purpose-built facilities and specialists, poses a lot of danger not just to the medical staff in such hospitals but also to other patients and loved ones at home.

“We therefore appeal strongly to operators of private medical facilities wishing to continue to treat COVID-19 cases to apply to the Federal Ministry of Health urgently, for accreditation.”

The PTF boss said the task force also continues to monitor and modify its strategy as developments unfold, saying that while its assessment of the impact of the lockdown is still ongoing, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative have returned from their tour of nine states and their report is being evaluated preparatory to the task force’s recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the number of cases reported has risen to 873 across 25 states and the FCT with 197 discharges and 28 fatalities.