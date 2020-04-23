FG proposes compulsory use of face mask in public places

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Federal Government is proposing the compulsory use of face mask in public places as the means to curtail pandemic that is ravaging nations across the globe.

Speaking in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, who called for compulsory use of face masks in market places emphasised on the need to observe Market Protocol which is “wearing of face masks and having hand sanitizers among other precautionary measures on approved market days before being allowed access into the market for transactions.

“I need to stress that, while there is an undeniable need for markets to be open on some days for people to restock on household supplies, it is most important for the set protocol during the process to be complied with to the latter. The use of face masks and hand sanitisers on market days are non-negotiable to limit the spread of the virus until the scourge blows over,” Adebayo said.

He said the government was collaborating with stakeholders in the production circle to harness the benefits of the production of ethanol in making sanitisers to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Adebayo said the ministry has arranged a teleconference with almost all producers of sanitisers in the country to find a way of ensuring that they don’t find it difficult in getting ethanol in order to make the byproducts available and cheap for all Nigerians to access.

He also called on security operatives to allow farmers access their farms for necessary farm activities like fertilizing and harvest in order to ensure food sufficiency during COVID-19 and beyond, adding that the farmers must wear their face masks as well as observe other preventive measures before they are let through.

“This synergy between our law enforcement agencies, our essential goods manufacturers and the producers and the Ministry, has allowed us to be able to meet critical demands at this time. I wish to also add that, while on duty, our law enforcement agencies must do well to allow farmers access their farms for necessary farm activities like fertilizing and harvest in order to ensure food sufficiency during COVID-19 and beyond. The farmers must, however, wear their face masks as well as observe other preventive measures before they are let through,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE