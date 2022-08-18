We are producing graduates who will provide solutions to our problems — Founder, Ajayi poly

Founder of Ajayi Polytechnic Ikere-Ekiti, Dr Busayo Ajayi, says the institution was established to produce graduates who will provide solutions to myriad of challenges confronting the nation and reduce unemployment rate.

Ajayi, who spoke during the fifth matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma, noted that apart from the certificate that would be offered to students at the end of their programmes, they would also be exposed to relevant vocational skills to help them provide solutions to problems and earn a living without searching for jobs.

He explained that the fate of over 21 million unemployment youths in the country should serve as concern to all stakeholders, adding that the polytechnic was designed to change the narratives by giving hope to the underprivileged in the society through the provision of affordable education.

“We are out to produce solution providers and not people that will add to the problem of the nation. We want to produce job creators and not job seekers. Our goal is to ensure that all our students acquire at least one skill that can put them in the position of setting up sustainable businesses upon graduation.

“As the world changes, so do the skills students need to build their careers and a better socie ty. For students to acquire these evolving skills, we believe education should help students develop an entrepreneurial mindset,” he stated

While advising the close to 300 matriculants to be committed to their studies and embrace the various vocational skills provided, the founder reiterated the determination of the management to continue to support and offer scholarship to poor students in order not to put them a disadvantaged position.

“We will continue to provide our students with entrepreneurial training that will put them in the position to create a successful business after education. We have recorded huge success story so far and we are motivated to do more.

“ I want to reiterate that our plan to change the narrative is genuine and with sincerity of purpose. We believe in equal opportunity, and we do not want any student to be at disadvantage because of their background, that is why we are making scholarship available for students.”

I am proud to say that we are the most affordable privately owned institution in Nigeria,” Ajayi said.