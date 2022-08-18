Don counsels parents, teachers at MMCI’s valedictory service

TO achieve optimal student performance, there is the need for parents, teachers and students to form a symbiotic relationship on the task of enriching the students’ learning experience and producing the total citizen.

An associate professor at the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Oyekunle Oyelami, stated this last weekend in a lecture at the 2022 valedictory service and prize giving ceremony of the Muslim Model College, Ibadan (MMCI), a subsidiary of the Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch.

At the event, held at the MAN Centre, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the 27 graduating students, 15 males and 12 females, were honoured for finishing on a remarkable note, especially with their outstanding performances at this year’s May/June Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Oyelami, in his lecture, stated that for students to excel, it was imperative for the parents to provide a favourable home environment, instructional materials, discipline, monitoring and supervision to enhance learning.

According to him, the students must also be focused, disciplined and dedicated, just as it is necessary for the teachers to be role models, ethical, resourceful and, at every point in time, assume the role of parents who always want the children to succeed.

The don lamented that many students, especially boys, were gradually becoming “endangered species” by becoming uneducable due to their penchant for placing value on money above all else, especially education.

He, therefore, urged teachers to prioritise the excellence of their students and comport themselves in manners that would make them role models for the young learners.

In a remark, the principal, Mrs Olabisi Alao, congratulated the graduands on the successful completion of their secondary education and urged them to be good ambassadors of the college as they join the larger society and pursue higher education.

Alao described MMCI as a big contributor to Nigeria’s human capital development, having trained, over the course of its 21-year existence, hundreds of students that are now doing excellently in various fields of human endeavour.

The chairman of MAN, Ibadan branch, who are the proprietors of the college, Abdur-Rahman AbdulGaniy, expressed gratitude to Allah for making it possible for the association to establish the school 21 years ago and for enabling its graduates to fulfil their dreams of becoming accomplished professionals.

Also, the chairman of the school’s Board of Governors, Alhaji Kola Animasaun, thanked God and appreciated the founding fathers of MAN and the successive administrators of the MMCI for building on college’s “very solid foundation” for its continued progress and development.

The chairman on the occassion, Dr Junaid ogundiran, who is the chief Medical Director, Al-Hayyu Hospital, Ibadan, commended the school for raising the bar of education excellence at the primary and secondary levels.





He urged the graduating students to continue to be studious, diligent and hard working, saying that they should exhibit the virtues imparted to them as regards how to behave as responsible members of the society.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of prizes to best students across the classes in various subjects.