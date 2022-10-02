We are jobless, hopeless, not safe

In this report, Nigerians say that given the prevailing situation in the country, they are both distraught and disappointed that there seems to be no way forward as the country continues get worse on a daily basis socio-economically and politically.

On October 1, 1960, after about a century under the British colonial power, Nigeria gained independence as a nation and subsequently a republic three years later. The early days after independence were full of hope that the country which formerly existed as Northern and Southern protectorates but amalgamated in 1914 was going to become a force to reckon with not only in Africa but on the global stage too.

It was not long before problems started to emerge. On January 15, 1966, the first military coup took place after which General Johnson T. Aguiyi-Ironsi become head of State. Six months later, there would be a counter-coup which brought in General Yakubu Gowon. The nation would also experience three years of civil war which ended in 1970.

Another coup in 1975 brought in General Murtala Muhammed who lost his life in another coup of February 13, 1976. He was succeeded by General Olusegun Obasanjo who handed over to the civilian government of President Shehu Shagari on October 1, 1979. He would be over-thrown on December 31, 1983.

The nation had experienced series of other socio-economic and political events since then. Unfortunately, as the years rolled by, the hopes for better nation keeps fading by the day. Today, insecurity pervades the entire length and breadth of the country, where banditry, kidnapping, insurgency among other problems reign supreme.

The economy has simply collapsed while the younger generation has lost faith in the country, just as Japa, the new syndrome of seeking greener pastures abroad is now the in-thing. Apart from that, brain-drain had taken centre stage as intellectuals and professionals are leaving the country in droves. In this myriad of problems facing the country, many people are wondering if thingscould ever turn around for the better in the country.

However, there are people who believe that there is hope for the country. A Lagos-based banker, Toluwanile Shola,believes that things could turn around for good in the country if leaders rule with good conscience and have the fear of God, noting that should this happen, the nation would run smoothly.

An Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer, Baay Agro, Segun Adegoke said it is very important for government to focus on Small and Medium Entreprises to grow the economy.According to him, recognition of SMEs is the standard everywhere in the world and that is what increases the revenue accruable to the coffers of any nation.

In the opinion of Dr. Temi Akran, a missionary and real estate consultant, the best way forward for the country is to revisit the recommendations of the National conferences that had been put in place by past governments, especially the one set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to him: “the present administration or subsequent administration needs to revisit the national conference that was instituted by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. A lot of brain power, a lot of thought and ideas went into play at that national conference. Secondly, I think Nigerian citizens need to come together and hold their leaders accountable.

“Given all the resources that we have in Nigeria, leaders should mobilise the human and natural resources to move the country forward. For instance, the case of brain drainin this country is huge. Almost everyone in this country wants to leave for greener pastures, and whenever a Nigerian get abroad they shine. In USA, Nigerian has the most brilliant doctorsthere including the most dedicated nurses. It’s not that Nigerians are not industrious; it’s just that we have a system that is not fostering the growth of Nigeria.”

Mr Isaac Irayesorisane, a contractor, is of the opinion that everyone shares in the blame concerning the situation Nigeria is currently in. According to him, many things are wrong but the bear the number one problem that should be fixed is the poor security architecture of the country, which he said, should be restructured.

“Everyone should be held accountable. Lack of accountability is Nigeria’s biggest problem. Ordinary people, including people in positions of power get away with atrocities, with no consequences. Government must put an end to corruption and bad governance.Then, you have to strengthen the economy. We have to change from being a consumer-nation to a producer-nation,” he said.

Chesterfield Efe, educationist and socio-political commentator believes that “the average Nigerian, having been maliciously undone, whipped, and downtrodden by past administrations has been irrefutably put into a survival mode, where they would do just about anything to stay alive.”





According to him: ”Sadly, corruption has fast become a norm; so much that the average Nigerian, if he must make his way, cannot be explicitly clean, except on very exceptional occasions. You can hardly have a regular transaction with a government official or civil service without paying a bribe here or there. They even request so audaciously, that if you refused, they may punish you for it by cooking up some lie just to disrupt your plans.

“The situation is pathetic indeed and therefore calls for urgent care. Conventionally, the provisions of the Nigerian constitution would have sufficed in the making of a model citizen and the culminating effect of a better nation; but unfortunately, the law is often broken by enforcers of the law themselves. You see government vehicles driving against traffic unchallenged. How do you expect citizens to be civil when the so-called leaders are bereft of civility? This cancer cuts quite deep. It’s worse when we consistently elect leaders who even break the law to get to their positions in the first place.

“We must desist from the request and rejection of bribery which is prevalent in the country. But to do this, since some agents wouldn’t be able to feed their families if they neither give nor receive bribery, it would take a very strong will and discipline. Discipline is enforced only when there’s a strong moral conviction, but the reasoning is more effective when the belly is full.

“With a better economy, there’ll be less hunger and by extension, a reduced need for bribery and corruption. This is still inclusive of the self-moral discipline of the individuals. Small Scale Enterprises should be encouraged by giving out more accessible loans. But what’s the use if there’s poor power supply and inaccessible roads? This is why priority should also be given to good road networks and power supply which are all pivotal to great entrepreneurial accomplishments. The need for empowerment across all demographics should not just be a song that is sung, but an action that is taken. However, a great economy is largely reliant on the education of its citizens.”

Efe therefore believes that the educational system needs to be revamped in order to promote intellectual growth and self-reliance. He added that the quota system should be strictly hinged on merit just as selfless service should be rewarded while perks of public offices should be reduced.

The security situation in the country is of concern to both Stephen Omoyola, a legal practitioner and Christianah Akinwande, an entrepreneur. According to Omoyola: “Our lives are being threatened; people are scared to travel by road. How many people can afford to board the flight? The issue of security needs to be addressed. To do so, the defence force of the country needs to be revolutionized. They have to reform it into something similar to that of our peers in other countries. They have to get competent and reliable hands in the force, they have to be equipped with high-tech and sophisticated machinery, and their salaries also have to be increased as this will serve as encouragement and curb bribery and the likes.”

According to Akinwande, it is only“when the government can secure lives and properties, when people can move freely without fear, I believe the economy will improve. Another thing that has to be fixed is the rate of unemployment. If the thousands of graduates that are pushed out of our tertiary institutions yearly are employed, either by the government or self-employed, I believe the economy and the country’s situation will change for the better.”

