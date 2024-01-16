The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has said the FCT Administration is doing everything possible to resolve the security challenges rocking the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

Wike disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday before a closed-door emergency security meeting, urging residents not to panic and saying that measures would be taken to resolve the ugly incidents.

He said, “All of us are aware of the security situation in FCT, particularly in Bwari and some other areas where we have witnessed security challenges.

“Yes, I am aware that sometimes too, the press overblows what is happening, but all of us are concerned, and we owe a duty to make sure that FCT is safe.

“We will do all we can, and we assure Nigerians who reside here that there is no need for panic. We are taking every step to make sure that the challenges are resolved,” he said.

The minister explained that the purpose of the security meeting was to look into the security challenges and find practical ways to address them.

He added that all the chairmen of the area councils were invited to the meeting because they also have responsibilities in their various councils.

“So we will put our heads together and come up with a solution. For the press, this is just for you to know that we are not sleeping, and security is also not sleeping. We will require every support that they require in order to take away the fears of the citizens or residents.”

Wike, however, frowned at constant travel by the area councils’ chairmen in the wake of challenges, particularly the current kidnappings and other security challenges affecting the council areas.

“This time around, we will not be happy, where area council chairmen will abdicate their responsibility and travel out. We have gotten reports that the council chairmen travel anytime, and if anything happens, they will not call anybody’s name but the FCT ministers.

“Recently, NUT has embarked on a strike. It is not our fault; it is the area council because primary schools are under the purview of the area councils. Again, it will look as if the ministers are doing nothing, but that is not our responsibility; however, we cannot fold our hands.”

The minister, however, disclosed that he has invited the striking teachers to a meeting this afternoon to resolve the problem, stating that “council chairmen should know that they must wake up to their responsibilities. It is not everything that happens; people will say that the ministers are not taking steps,” he said.

