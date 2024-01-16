Public holidays in Nigeria honour historical events and celebrate special occasions, providing an opportunity for people to relax and take a break from work. It’s a time for recreational activities, spending time with loved ones, and exploring new cultures. These holidays foster unity and promote a sense of national identity among Nigerians.

Below are 11 annual public holidays observed in Nigeria:

1. January 1 (New Year Holiday)

New Year’s Day is the first day of the year, or January 1, in the Gregorian calendar.

2. March 29 (Good Friday)

Good Friday is a global Christian observance two days before Easter Sunday.

3. April 1 (Easter Holiday)

Easter Monday is the day after Easter Sunday

4. April 10 (Eid-el-Fitr)

Eid al-Fitr is a holiday to mark the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast during the hours of daylight.

5. May 1 (International Workers Day)

Labor Day, International Workers’ Day, and May Day is a day off for workers in many countries around the world.

6. June 12 (Democracy Day)

Democracy Day celebration is a very important celebration for Nigeria as it marks the country’s strides in democratic governance.

7. June 17 (Eid-el-Kabir)

Eid al-Adha (Id ul-Adha) is an Islamic festival falling on the 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijja (Thou al-Hijja) to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son.

8. September 16 (Eid-el-Maulud)

Mawlid, or Milad, marks the birth of the Islamic prophet Muhammed, or Mohamed, in the year 570 of the Gregorian calendar.

9. October 1 (Nigeria Independence Day)

It is the day set aside to mark Nigeria’s independence from the British colonial government.

10. December 25 (Christmas Day)

Christmas Day is one of the biggest Christian celebrations and falls on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar.

11. December 26 (Boxing Day)

Boxing Day is the holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day. It is traditionally celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries, including Nigeria.

Other Important Days in 2024

Apart from the above, there are also other important dates to be marked/celebrated in 2024, though the government won’t declare a public holiday to mark them.

February 14 (Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday)

St Valentine’s Day, named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the 3rd Century, is an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship, and admiration.

The same February 14 will also be Ash Wednesday. It is one of the most popular and important holy days in the liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer.

March 8 (International Women’s Day)

It is a global day celebrating women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

May 27 (Children’s Day)

It was established as a holiday in 1964 and it’s a public holiday for Primary and Secondary school children.

August 20 (Isesel Day)

The Isese Day is set aside in most southwest states to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions and preserve the Yoruba heritage.

